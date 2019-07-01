Inauguration Day is scheduled to kick off at the Arizona state Capitol at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The event is expected to last about 90 minutes, depending on the length of speeches.

The ceremony is set for 3,000 seats and six officeholders will be sworn in. Those state elected officials are Gov. Doug Ducey, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Treasurer Kimberly Yee, State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman and Mine Inspector Joe Hart.

Ducey will officially begin a second term as Arizona governor after defeating his Democratic challenger David Garcia in November. He's the fifth Arizona governor in a row to serve longer than one term.

Hobbs will be a Democrat in the secretary of state's job in more than two decades and will be the second highest-ranking political officer in the state under Gov. Ducey. Her race was initially called on election night after she fell behind Republican Steve Gaynor by more than 40,000 votes. She surged back to win the election.

Hoffman, a Democrat, is a political newcomer. The former teacher will be in charge of Arizona's public schools.

Brnovich defeated his Democratic challenger January Contreras for his second term as Arizona's attorney general while Hart won his re-election and Yee, the former Arizona Senator Majority Leader for the Republicans, defeated Democrat Mark Manoil.

All six will speak at the ceremony which will be presided over by Democrat Mayor Robert Uribe of Douglas, Arizona. The ceremony will also feature a color guard, a native leader's blessing and F-16 Fighting Falcons flown by the Arizona National Guard.

In addition to standard inauguration events, guests can "Explore Arizona," a free area to check out Arizona sports, cultural attractions and more activities going on around the state.

And following the inauguration, there will be a Taste of Arizona on the south side of the mall where eight restaurants will be featured.

If you'd like to skip the parking hassle, there are two drop-off/pick-up spots for ride-share or taxis.

Everyone attending the event will go through a security screening. There are no signs, banners or weapons allowed. For a complete list of information on how to visit inauguration day, click here.

The Associated Press contributed