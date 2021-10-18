Arizona in critical need of blood donors

Vitalant is looking for at least 1,000 donors who can replenish Arizona's dwindling supply of available blood.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Nonprofit blood provider Vitalant has a critical blood and platelet shortage and is urging all eligible donors in Arizona to make an appointment now.

Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type and is vital to helping patients in emergencies, has plummeted to under a two-day supply – its lowest level since May 2020.

Blood donations are going out to about 900 hospitals Vitalant, including 62 in Arizona, and are being used quicker than volunteer donations are coming in.

"Compared to the beginning of the pandemic, patient needs are stronger than we expected," said Cliff Numark, Vitalant senior vice president. "We're seeking about 1,000 additional volunteer donors to make and keep an appointment each week for the foreseeable future to ensure Vitalant can help trauma victims, cancer patients, and critical surgeries."

Vitalant is also experiencing a critical shortage of platelet donations. Platelets are tiny cells that help blood clot.

Those who receive a Food and Drug Administration approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccine or seasonal flu vaccine can give blood immediately. Donors must feel well on the day of their donation.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-258-4825.

Blood Drives: Daily Locations Across Arizona