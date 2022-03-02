x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Arizona

Arizona House votes to ban critical race theory in schools

The bill sent to the Senate on Thursday is part of the GOP’s nationwide push to block diversity instruction Republicans have termed “critical race theory.”

PHOENIX — Arizona’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to put limits on teaching race and gender in schools. 

The bill sent to the Senate on Thursday is part of the GOP’s nationwide push to block diversity instruction Republicans have termed “critical race theory.”

Teaching around race and diversity has been on the rise alongside a broader acknowledgment that racial injustice continues in America. 

Those efforts have spurred a backlash, particularly among Republican voters who say schools should be focusing on core academic subjects. 

Democrats said the measure would chill discussions about history and contemporary events.

Related Articles

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

 

In Other News

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward fighting subpoena