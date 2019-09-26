Gov. Doug Ducey and other Arizona leaders are set to announce upcoming improvements to Interstate 17.

It’s one of the most expansive and innovative highway-improvement projects and will cover a stretch of I-17 north of Phoenix.

Gov. Ducey along with the Arizona Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety and Arizona Office of Tourism will come together with business leaders and local elected officials in Anthem Thursday.

Lanes of I-17 near Anthem will be widened to three lanes in each direction as part of the project.

Ducey and others are expected to discuss how these investments will improve safety and traffic flow while increasing economic opportunity along the I-17 corridor.

Officials are expected to discuss the timeline of when crews will get to work Thursday morning.