U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said a child in a Yuma border patrol facility had measles, but Arizona Department of Health Services officials said the girl does not have the highly contagious disease.

During a medical screening at the Yuma Station Wednesday evening, it was determined that an 8-year-old girl from Guatemala has measles, CBP officials said in a news release Thursday.

Thursday afternoon Arizona Department of Health Services disputed the claim, saying the girl does not have measles.

The 8-year-old and her father were part of a group of 39 people who illegally crossed the Colorado River together at County 9th Street near Yuma, according to the CBP news release. The girl and her father were quarantined.

The CBP release continued on to note that Yuma Sector is currently more than double its recommended detention capacity with more than 1,000 people in custody.

Earlier this week, the mayor of Yuma declared a state of emergency to deal with the number of families being released from Border Patrol custody into the city.

The number of reported measles cases in the U.S. this year has already surpassed the number of total cases in 2018. The disease is highly contagious.

Arizona is among the 15 states which have reported at least one case of the disease this year. The first measles case confirmed in Arizona this year was a 1-year-old from Pima County.

This story was updated to reflect the information provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services that the girl did not have measles.