From January to September you could say Arizona was pretty warm.

Well, actually, that's a fact.

In 2018, Arizona had its warmest January-September ever on record, according the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Arizona was joined by New Mexico with that record-breaking warmth.

September itself was a warm month across the southwest.

According to NOAA, seven states endured their warmest Septembers ever. Last month also ranked in the top 10 warmest for 22 other states.

September 2018 was record warm for 7 states and top 10 warm for 22 additional states: https://t.co/5e3wItWiqC #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/KSV1nKEAxs — NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) October 9, 2018

Arizona was one of the seven, having its warmest September on record since 1895.

September 2018 was the second warmest on record for Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service Phoenix.

Not surprising AZ has its warmest September on record (since 1895). Phoenix was 2nd warmest on record and Yuma was 5th warmest. https://t.co/J9Rv3QGtcY — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 9, 2018

