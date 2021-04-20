Arizona governor vetoes strict sex ed legislation, but issues executive order

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation that would have made the state’s sex education laws some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.
The Republican governor called Senate Bill 1456 overly broad and and said he was concerned a ban on sex education before 5th grade could limit sexual abuse prevention education.
At the same time, he issued an executive order adopting some of the measure's transparency portions.
SB 1456 would have barred all discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents are notified in advance and specifically opt-in for the instruction.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman commended the governor for vetoing SB 1456.
Ducey's executive order requires all sex education curriculum to be posted online for parents to review, without exception. Under SB 1456, posting sex education materials online would have been optional.
"With this added transparency, parents can now make a more informed decisions, and school districts will be held accountable for inappropriate curriculum," a release from Ducey's office on the executive order said.
The order requires the State Board of Education to adopt the following requirements by June 30, 2021:
All meetings held for the purposes of reviewing and selecting the sex education course of study must be publicly noticed at least two weeks before occurring and be open to the public.
Any proposed sex education course of study must be available and accessible for review and public comment for at least sixty days before the governing board or governing body decides whether to approve that course of study.
At least two public hearings within the sixty-day period before the governing board or governing body approves any course of study must be conducted.
Once a course of study has been approved, a school district or charter school shall make the sex education curricula available for parental review, both online and in-person at least two weeks before any instruction is offered.
Any existing sex education course of study must be made available and accessible for review both online and in person.