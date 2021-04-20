Arizona governor vetoes strict sex ed legislation, but issues executive order

Ducey repealed a bill that would've made Arizona sex ed laws some of the strictest in the U.S., but issued an order forcing extra transparency on sex ed curriculum.

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation that would have made the state’s sex education laws some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues.

The Republican governor called Senate Bill 1456 overly broad and and said he was concerned a ban on sex education before 5th grade could limit sexual abuse prevention education.

At the same time, he issued an executive order adopting some of the measure's transparency portions.

SB 1456 would have barred all discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes unless parents are notified in advance and specifically opt-in for the instruction.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman commended the governor for vetoing SB 1456.

Gov. @dougducey made the right decision by vetoing SB1456 and I want to thank him for standing up to bigotry and intolerance. All students are welcome in Arizona’s public schools and today’s veto reaffirms that. — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) April 20, 2021

Ducey's executive order requires all sex education curriculum to be posted online for parents to review, without exception. Under SB 1456, posting sex education materials online would have been optional.

"With this added transparency, parents can now make a more informed decisions, and school districts will be held accountable for inappropriate curriculum," a release from Ducey's office on the executive order said.

The order requires the State Board of Education to adopt the following requirements by June 30, 2021: