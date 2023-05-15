Gov. Hobbs, GOP declare budget victories

Dueling news conferences Monday between Hobbs and the far-right wing of the Republican Party represented efforts by each side to tout victories in the budget.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Dueling news conferences Monday between Governor Katie Hobbs and the far-right wing of the Republican Party represented efforts by each side to tout victories in the budget agreement signed last week.

The $17 billion bipartisan plan heavily emphasizes affordable housing, infrastructure, children’s health insurance, tax rebates, public school facilities and the private school voucher program.

Hobbs touts housing affordability funding

Hobbs was joined by affordable housing advocates and school district leaders Monday at an east Phoenix apartment complex to celebrate victories in the budget.

The budget includes $150 million for the state’s housing trust fund, the largest amount ever deposited.

“These funds will be used to develop affordable housing projects, prevent new evictions and develop new shelter facilities,” Hobbs said.

The apartment complex was built largely with tax credits and guarantees affordable rent, beginning at $557 per month and going up, depending on the annual income of tenants.

It’s those kinds of projects that will be made possible in the future, supporters said.

“We’re celebrating a tremendous victory today.” Said Alejandra Gomez, Executive Director for Arizona Center for Empowerment.

“Housing and the rising cost of housing has been really difficult for our communities. The governor listened to community grassroots organizations.”

GOP Freedom Caucus promotes tax credits

Meanwhile, the state’s legislative Republican Freedom Caucus met at the Capitol Monday to promote $260 million in tax rebates to many families with children. The caucus members used their influence to give back surplus dollars to taxpayers instead of adding to government spending.

“We’re here to talk about the incredible impact these checks will have,” said the caucus Chair, Senator Jake Hoffman (R).

Qualifying families will receive $250 per dependent and $100 for every dependent 17 years old and older.

Families not qualifying for the rebate would include low-income households and households already receiving breaks for donating to certain charities in recent years.

“These checks, while it is not life-changing money, unfortunately, it is our prayer that they will provide meaningful relief to Arizona families,” Hoffman said.

Budget also supports schools, homelessness, healthcare

The budget also includes $320 million in new money for public schools and $60 million to address homelessness. Freeway infrastructure, investments in rural communities and expanding kids' health insurance are also priorities in the budget.

“I hope this is just the start to increasing access for Arizona families,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs did not deliver on requests from the Attorney General’s Office for more funds to fight consumer fraud and drug crimes. Hobbs also did not manage to get limits or rollbacks passed on the universal school voucher program, something Hobbs vowed earlier this year to stop.

“I know not everyone got what they wanted, including me. But I am grateful for the legislators who were able to put their differences aside and support a bipartisan deal,” Hobbs said.

Asked further about Attorney General Kris Mayes’ warnings the budget would hamper her ability to fight the fentanyl crisis and prosecute fraud, Hobbs suggested next year’s budget might look better for Mayes.

“Going into the next year, certainly, we are going to look at what we can do better and how we can prioritize more of those needs so the government can work the way it needs to and we’ll have a bigger on-ramp than we had this year. We’ll use that on-ramp for sure,” Hobbs said.

Up to Speed