Ducey kicks off holidays with lighting of Capitol tree

Wednesday's lighting of the Capitol tree is annual tradition and brings together schoolchildren, state workers and the governor.

PHOENIX — A 25-foot-tall white pine was lit for the first time in the lobby of the state Capitol’s executive tower in a celebration overseen by Gov. Doug Ducey marking the start of the holiday season.

The Capitol Christmas tree is officially lit 🎄⭐



Thank you to everyone who helped ring in the holiday season. Merry Christmas and happy holidays, Arizona! pic.twitter.com/FiVNc3KkZe — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) December 1, 2021

Wednesday's lighting of the Capitol tree is an annual tradition and brings together schoolchildren, state workers, and the governor. This year’s celebration featured Christmas carols sung by students from Chandler High School.

Also on hand were members of a crew who are rebuilding the old Capitol’s copper dome.

The Christmas Tree was harvested Nov. 19 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest near Bear Canyon Lake by a state forestry crew.

Up to Speed