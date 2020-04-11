Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey wants all votes counted, urges patience

The Associated Press has called Arizona for Biden, but Gov. Doug Ducey is urging patience as Arizona votes continue to be counted.

PHOENIX — While the Associated Press called Arizona for Joe Biden at just before 1 a.m., as votes continue to be counted in the state, the race is getting closer.

Gov. Doug Ducey is urging patience and says he wants all of Arizona's voices to be heard.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden at 12:51 a.m., with him leading President Donald Trump by five points with 97% of precincts reporting.

As of noon on Wednesday, Biden holds a lead of just over 93,000 votes, 51.01% of the vote, to President Donald Trump's 47.63%.

"Arizonans turned out in historic numbers for this election, and we owe it to them to count their votes," Gov. Ducey said in a statement on Wednesday. "The results have shifted greatly hour by hour, and from last night until today. With hundreds of thousands of votes still outstanding, it's important that we be patient before declaring any races up or down the ballot. Arizonans have cast their votes, and we need to make sure all their voices are heard fairly and accurately."

The presidential race hinges on tight races in key battleground states, which includes Arizona.

Around 12:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, President Trump spoke at the White House, saying he believed he still had a good chance to win Arizona.

"We're just now getting into what they call Trump territory," the president said. Trump criticized another network that called Arizona for Biden.

Trump added: "We will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 o'clock in the morning and add them to the list."

With Michigan and Wisconsin flipping from Trump to Biden overnight, as of writing, Trump will likely need to make up ground elsewhere.

Team 12's Brahm Resnik is reporting at least 440,000 ballots are left to count in Arizona and Trump would need to win about 60% of the remaining vote to win Arizona.