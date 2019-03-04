PHOENIX — After meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he would support a closure of the U.S.-Mexico border.

As Trump’s administration faces a surge of Central American migrants trying to enter the U.S., Trump last week threatened to seal the border if Mexico did not immediately halt all illegal immigration.

Ducey’s comments on Wednesday differ from what he said two days ago, when the Arizona Republic reported that Ducey did not support closing the border with an important trading partner.

"I've said a thousand times or more, Mexico is our No. 1 trading partner, times four," Ducey said Monday. "So, I want to see us continue to be able to trade."

On Wednesday, after an Oval Office meeting, Ducey echoed those comments on trade with Mexico but said “border security comes first.”

Ducey said he would support a border closure if Trump decided to do it but that he wanted it to be “as short as possible.”

"I don't see any reason why that should have to happen when all Congress has to do is act on something that I think everyone, Democrat and Republican, knows is a real issue," Ducey said.