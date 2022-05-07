15-year-old Arizona girl goes missing near California coast

Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona but was living with family members in Nipomo for the summer.

NIPOMO, Calif. — Authorities in California are asking people for help to find a teenage girl from Arizona who disappeared last week.

Alilianna Trujillo, 15, is from Arizona but was living with family members in Nipomo for the summer. That town is in San Luis Obispo County, located near the state’s central coast.

Authorities didn't specify where in Arizona she's from.

Alilianna left a family member’s home in the town on Friday around 1 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have asked residents for any surveillance video that may explain what happened to Alilianna.

It’s unclear if anything suspicious happened to her, but authorities haven’t ruled it out.

She’s described as a 5-foot-4 teen weighing 105 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and black leggings.

