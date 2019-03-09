PHOENIX — The Tucson couple accused of murder is still on the run tonight after attacking and overpowering two security guards while being transported one week ago today.

And now, the U.S. Marshals Service has released more images of the couple in hopes someone will recognize them.

They are stills from a surveillance camera—but they are not recent—so not taken while on the run. But the FBI hopes they’ll give the public a new look at the couple.

The two escaped in Blanding, Utah, by overpowering a security guard from a transportation company taking the couple back to Tucson, where the couple faces murder charges in the death of a 72-year-old man.

Newly released images taken from a security camera before Barksdales' escape show what the two may look like now—Blane Barksdale with a shaved head, goatee and a tattoo, and his wife Susan next to him in the photo.

The Barksdales at San Juan County Jail shortly before prison transport where they overpowered security officers and escaped.

And if you’ve been on any Valley freeway in the last week, you’ve no doubt seen these electronic messages. ADOT told 12 News they’re up at the request of the FBI and US Marshals Service.

Authorities warning that the couple is “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward per fugitive for information leading to their arrests.

