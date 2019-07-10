An Arizona firefighter who died in the line of duty last year after he collapsed during a training drill was honored during a national memorial on Sunday.

Joshua Eugin was one of 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018, according to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

He was remembered during the official national service at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland, on Sunday.

Eugin's name will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the Academy grounds.

Eugin died last October after he participated in a so-called “blackout drill" with his fellow Saint David Fire District firefighters.

The drill simulates a burning building rescue, featuring training fog, authorities said at the time.

Eugin collapsed in front of about a dozen people, according to Fire Chief Loyal Gephart.

CPR was administered and Eugin was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

He was 36.

Eugin had been with the department for 11 months. He also had military experience.