ST. DAVID, Ariz. – A Saint David Fire District firefighter has died in connection to a training exercise Wednesday.

According to SDFD, Joshua Eugin and his fellow firefighters were participating in a multi-department, “blackout drill”. Authorities said this drill simulates a burning building rescue, featuring training fog.

SDFD Fire Chief Loyal Gephart said the 36-year-old collapsed in front of about a dozen people. He said CPR was immediately administrated and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away.

Gephart said Eugin was with the department for 11 months and had previous military experience.

The cause of death has not yet been released. Funeral arrangements are in the works.

© Exclusive to KPNX