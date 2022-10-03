'This is like a small business apocalypse': How increased gas prices, inflation are impacting farmers, biz owners in Arizona

As the Amadio Ranch prepares for one of it's busiest days in pie sales, owner Eric Amadio calls inflation rates a recipe for disaster for small businesses.

PHOENIX — Arizonans are feeling the weight of rising gas prices along with sharp inflation rates that were up nearly eight percent in February.

The pandemic, along with rising costs for delivery and products is taking a toll on small businesses in the Valley.

A family legacy baked into every pie

March 14 is more than just a Monday this year for Amadio Ranch owner Eric Amadio and his wife.

“This is where all the magic happens. This is where are the hands that need to be paid, this is where the love happens," said Amadio as I followed him into the kitchen behind the farm. I immediately smelled notes of caramel and apples.

"This is just some of the pies we are building up for pie day," said Amadio. "Pies are probably about 80% of our business.” His staff is preparing for Pi Day, already taking delivery orders for a variety of different pies.

“These are all of our family recipes from way back,” said Amadio.

Small business apocalypse

Amadio has seen the impact of how the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by sharp inflation rates, and now skyrocketing gas prices have impacted his and other small businesses.

“Our material costs are up 50%," said Amadio. We just made a fertilizer purchase. The amount we purchase every few years would of cost us $150 dollars couple of years ago, today $500 dollars.”

Gas is also a concern.

“We are all over town in farmer's' markets in Scottsdale, Phoenix and others, so these trucks must go out and they use fuel," said Amadio. "If it’s costing us more to get there, those costs must come from somewhere.”

He's had to increase his prices but says for now the ranch will be okay. That could change however if costs keep rising.

“There are a ton of small business people that are not going to make it through this, and you really have to feel for them. This is like a small business apocalypse.”

Up to Speed