Family's antique car damaged in police chase in Eloy

ELOY, Ariz. — What started with a police pursuit ended with a lot of damage to an Eloy family's prized classic car.

On Jan. 26, Ramiro Rodriguez’s historic 1948 Chrysler Windsor was heavily damaged by a suspected drug dealer. The car has been in the family’s possession for 40 years. Rodriguez is married to Sylvia Rodriguez, a council member for the City of Eloy.

“It means everything to us,” said Ramiro Rodriguez.

Casa Grande police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Guillermo Castro, a known drug dealer, in the area of Sunshine Boulevard and Elm Street in Eloy.

Castro failed to yield and the pursuit was initiated. Castro crashed his vehicle into a residential yard at Penn Street and Ash Street. He attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and arrested after crashing into the Rodriguez home, where their 1948 Chrysler Windsor was parked.

Officers found drugs, a modified rifle, and cash inside Castro's car.

Castro has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug for sale, transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, three counts of misconduct involving weapons, unlawful flight from pursuing vehicles, and felony criminal damage.

Sylvia Rodriguez says officers are partially to blame for the damage to their car. She fears the situation could’ve been even worse had her daughters been in their home. The car crashed into their bedroom.

I have mixed feelings about the chase. Because I know that law enforcement's intentions were probably to just stop a bad guy… I feel like once the chase began in the residential area in the community they should have stopped,” said Sylvia Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez family is still trying to assess the cost of the damage to their car, and are waiting to see who will end up paying for the repairs.

