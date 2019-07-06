PHOENIX — Arizona is currently experiencing a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A, the state health department announced Friday.

There have been 353 cases of hepatitis A in eight of the state's counties, including Maricopa and Pima, since November. Eighty percent of those have been hospitalized; two people have died, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Eighty-six cases were reported in May alone, with eight more reported so far this month.

Nearly half -- 48% -- of hepatitis A cases in the state have been diagnosed among homeless people who also use drugs. But 22% of cases had no identified risk factors, ADHS said.

Some of the symptoms of hepatitis A -- a highly contagious liver disease -- include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and jaundice.

It can be contracted through close personal contact with someone who is infected. Anyone who is infected can spread the virus for about three weeks before and after symptoms appear.

ADHS said hepatitis A can be easily prevented with a vaccination. Proper hygiene can also help prevent the spread of the virus.

Vaccines are recommended for anyone who is homeless or in unstable housing, people who use drugs, people who have recently been incarcerated or homosexual men, according to ADHS

Anyone who wants to get a vaccine should contact their health care provider or pharmacy.