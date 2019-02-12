CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — Three years after he announced Lucid Motors’ plan to build its first electric car in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey will lead a formal groundbreaking Monday at the plant site in Casa Grande.

Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich will also be on hand, as she was three years ago, reflecting Sonora’s role as a supplier for the Lucid plant.

Lucid, based in Newark, Calif., says the $700 million plant will employ 2,000 people by 2022.

The first luxury Lucid Air, priced at more than $100,000, could roll off the assembly line in late 2020 or 2021.

The Lucid Air would go head to head with market leader Tesla.

The plant was delayed by Lucid’s search for financing it didn’t have when it revealed its Arizona plans in November 2016.

The company is now owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after a $1 billion infusion last year by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

When the deal with Arizona was initially announced, the state offered Lucid up to $47 million in a variety of incentives.

It’s unclear whether that incentive deal is still in place.

