Arizona election chief sues Brnovich over prosecution threat

The suit says Brnovich is “threatening the Secretary with criminal prosecution for performing her duties as the state’s chief elections officer.”

PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is suing Attorney General Mark Brnovich after he threatened to prosecute her if she temporarily shuts down an online system that allows election candidates to collect qualifying signatures for the ballot.

The suit was announced by the state’s top election official and Democratic candidate for governor on Tuesday.

It says Brnovich is “threatening the Secretary with criminal prosecution for performing her duties as the state’s chief elections officer.”

Hobbs wants a judge to prohibit the Republican attorney general from investigating or prosecuting her.

A spokeswoman for Brnovich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hobbs says the online system needs to be updated with the state's new legislative districts.

Up to Speed