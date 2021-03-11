Arizona easing regulations for getting truck driving license

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday it was opening up access to commercial driving licenses, in an attempt to ease supply chain issues.

PHOENIX — Arizona is trying to boost its number of truck drivers by easing regulatory burdens to obtaining a commercial driving license.

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday the state will make some policy changes to help keep more truck drivers on the roads.

“Arizona’s highways are critical for our economy, and the trucking industry is one of the key transportation modes for moving goods through our state and around the country,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “We are pleased to take these steps to make processes easier while enhancing safety for commercial drivers at this important time of the year.”

The regulatory changes include the following:

Extending the validity of the commercial learners’ permit (CLP) from six months to one year.

Temporarily allowing a commercial driver to keep their CDL past the date that the person’s medical certification is required, until Feb. 28, 2022.

CDL holders can now upload documents online in order to verify the status of their Arizona medical certificate at azmvdnow.gov.

Move forward with rulemaking to open commercial driver license services to authorized third-party providers, which could potentially increase the convenience and accessibility of obtaining a license.

State officials said the reforms are intended to address supply chain issues experienced across the country.

"Prices are rising and commercial drivers are under an incredible amount of stress as they transport goods. Today's action will help alleviate this stress," said Gov. Doug Ducey in a statement.

ADOT is additionally reopening two rest areas at Parks (Interstate 40) and Christiansen (Interstate 17) until Jan. 18 to provide relief for critical deliveries during the holiday season.

