A 3.1-magnitude earthquake hit near Flagstaff Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Geological Survey confirmed.

The earthquake occurred at 2:31 p.m. southeast of Flagstaff.

According to the Arizona Geological Survey, "mild" ground shaking was reported Flagstaff, Kachina Village, Sedona and Cottonwood.

According to the University of Arizona, hundreds of earthquakes occur every year in Arizona, most of which, go unfelt.