New look coming for Arizona driver licenses

The Arizona MVD will be releasing brand new driver's licenses and ID cards this March. Starting this March, the new design will showcase even more Arizona features.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A new look is coming for Arizona driver's licenses and ID cards. Don't worry, your old cards will still work just fine, but the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) says that the new cards will include more security features and a revamped state design.

This design will highlight even more of the amazing features that make Arizona so unique. From our iconic saguaro cacti to our adorable state mammal, the ringtail cat, the new design more clearly showcases what makes our state great.

The MVD is rolling out the new cards to combat the continued threat of counterfeit and identity theft. They say that the new security features will make it harder to counterfeit or duplicate official cards.

New design for Arizona driver's licenses 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

According to a release from the MVD, the cards will contain the following features:

100% polycarbonate material that consists of multiple layers of plastic, fused together without adhesives, to form a solid structure impervious to tampering. The high durability of polycarbonate also provides the longest lifespan of any card, allowing for extended card life without compromise.

Laser-engraved information and black and white photo.

“Dynaprint,” with two high-resolution images that appear based on the angle of the card, provides front-line authenticators with assurance that the card is genuine and strong protection against duplication or reproduction efforts.

Saguaro cactus and ponderosa pine tree images were selected to represent the diversity of Arizona terrain and communities.

“Secure Surface” is another security feature that incorporates a slightly raised surface and provides a subtle feel to part of the card. This is another quick authenticator for law enforcement and other authorities. It also helps reduce potential alterations or fraudulent cards.

The new design will be available come March, and the department will continue to issue the current card design through Feb. 28. Any cards with the current design will still be valid through their listed expiration date.

For more information on license and ID features, you can visit azdot.gov.

Today in AZ