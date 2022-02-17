Great Scott! Arizona DPS troopers pull over a time-traveling Delorean

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. — A DeLorean traveling along Interstate 10 must have not reached 88 mph before it was stopped by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
If it had, the vehicle might have avoided getting caught with expired tags by zapping back in time.
But as DPS recently pointed out, vehicle registration must be difficult to track for the owners of time-traveling cars.
The unique traffic stop involving a DeLorean mimicking the vehicle used in "Back to the Future" was used by DPS to highlight the importance of renewing vehicle registration.
Apparently Marty McFly and Doc Brown forgot to renew the tags on a DeLorean spotted driving through La Paz County.
If only this happened during the monsoon season, then maybe a bolt of lightning could have helped the DeLorean get out of the traffic stop.
The humorous traffic stop in Arizona coincidentally comes at a time when the DeLorean car company is attempting to make a comeback.
On Sunday, DeLorean released a teaser suggesting the car company was planning to manufacture a new electric model after stopping production nearly 40 years ago.
About 9,000 DeLorean cars were made in the early 1980s before the car company went bankrupt.
