DPS trooper hospitalized after being shot in Kingman, officials say

KINGMAN, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of its troopers is in stable condition after being shot in Kingman Friday afternoon.

DPS said the shooting happened around 3:40 p.m. near Thompson and Powell Avenues.

The department said one suspect was shot and has been hospitalized and another suspect was taken into custody.

DPS said they are not releasing additional details at this time.

