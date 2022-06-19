Arizona DPS trooper shoots, kills suspect in Apache County

Officials said the shooting happened around 10: 15 p.m. near the area of US 191 and East Sun Lane in Sanders, Ariz.

SANDERS, Ariz. — A suspect is dead after being shot by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in Apache County Saturday night.

DPS officials said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near US 191 and East Sun Lane in Sanders, Ariz.

Sanders is located at the junction of U.S. Route 191 and Interstate 40 near the Arizona and New Mexico border.

No troopers were injured in the shooting, DPS said.

Authorities said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting. DPS has not said what the suspect was wanted for.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

