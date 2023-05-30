101 Arizonans lost their lives to domestic violence in 2022, new report finds

Over 100 known domestic violence-related deaths were recorded across the state -- a majority of the victims were men.

PHOENIX — In 2022, just over 100 Arizonans were killed in domestic violence-related incidents, the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence (ACESDV) found.

The coalition's latest report documented 101 incidents of domestic violence-related fatalities across the state, which the coalition said is a small part of the larger picture.

"These tragedies represent a small fraction of the violence that occurs within intimate and family relationships and reminds us of the potential for lethality in relationships where domestic violence is present," they wrote. "It is critical that survivors are heard and supported in accessing safety and healing."

ACESDV found that, of the 101 documented fatalities, 56 of the victims were men, and 45 were women. However, of the 80 recorded perpetrators, 69 were men and only 11 were women.

Of the 101 deaths, 76% were due to gun violence.

According to the report, Arizona "consistently ranks among the top states with the highest homicide rates of women murdered by men."

“It is with deepest sympathy we honor those whose lives were taken due to domestic violence. These individuals are missed by parents, siblings, aunts/uncles, children, family and friends and will never be forgotten," said ACESDV CEO Jenna Panas. "Their legacy lives on as a reminder of the seriousness of domestic violence and examples of how to improve our services, systems, and response to domestic violence in Arizona. We can and hope to do better within the state of Arizona.”

You can read the full report below:

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404

Go here for more local resources and shelters.

