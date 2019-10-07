Pedestrian deaths in Arizona continued to rise and accounted for roughly a quarter of the fatal crashes on Arizona roads in 2018.

That's according to data released by the Arizona Department of Transportation in June.

According to preliminary reports from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, more than 100 pedestrians have been killed in Arizona already in 2019.

In 2018, 246 people died in pedestrian crashes, which is up from the 227 pedestrians who were killed in 2017.

Arizona's 7th Congressional District, which includes central and west Phoenix along with Glendale, is apparently the most deadly for pedestrians.

A report from Smart Growth America ranked that Arizona district as the most dangerous place for people to walk in the country. It topped a list of 100 other dangerous districts.

According to the report, 344 pedestrians were killed in that district from 2008 to 2017.

Arizona's 1st Congressional District also made the list in the top 20 while Arizona's 9th and 3rd districts were also included.

According to Smart Growth America, Rep. Ruben Gallego, who represents the 7th district, co-sponsored a bill introduced Wednesday that would "promote safer street design across the country."

Gallego tweeted that the bill "will help make our communities friendly to all types of transportation - including biking, walking & public transit - to make our streets safer, spur the economy & improve public health in #Phoenix and across the country."