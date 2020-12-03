TUCSON, Ariz. — Prosecutors will not seek criminal charges against a Pima County sheriff's deputy seen on video tackling a teenage quadruple amputee at a Tucson-area group home.

In a letter Tuesday, the Pima County Attorney's Office could not prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Deputy Manuel Van Santen's use of force on a 15-year-old boy was unnecessary.

In September, a group home worker called 911 to report the teen had knocked over a trash can and made verbal threats.

Another teen used his cellphone to film part of Van Santen's interaction with the boy, who has no arms or legs.

