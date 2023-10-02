Look: ADOT uses Super Bowl to warn drivers

"Don't be flagged for illegal motion. Use your blinker."

MESA, Ariz — With "The Big Game" just two days away, Arizona is certainly in the Super Bowl spirit.

That includes the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), which drew some inspiration from the upcoming game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale to remind drivers to actively use their turn signals.

"Don't be flagged for illegal motion," a sign hanging over one of the local freeways reads. "Use your blinker."

The Arizona Department of Transportation posted a picture of the sign on its Facebook page, along with the message: "A crash is far worse than a loss of five yards."

It's certainly a busy time in the Valley, with not only Glendale playing host to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course hosting the WM Phoenix Open. On Thursday, ADOT confirmed that there are currently not any freeway construction closures scheduled for the weekend (Feb. 10-13) in the Phoenix area, which should allow for a smoother flow of traffic.

"Drivers should focus on safe driving behaviors, including buckling up, staying alert when behind the wheel, avoiding excessive speeding and never driving while impaired," ADOT wrote on its website. "Those who are traveling to events that include drinking should designate a driver in advance or arrange for a taxi or ride service, if necessary."