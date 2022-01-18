Arizona Department of Revenue holding auction to find owners of $1.8 billion in unclaimed cash and property

You can check to see if you have any unclaimed money right now online.

PHOENIX — You may have some money coming your way.

The Arizona Department of Revenue is opening its vault this week to put an assortment of unclaimed property up for auction.

Sierra Auction will conduct the online auction, which lasts until Wednesday through Sunday, with an in-person viewing allowed on Friday.

The property includes sports memorabilia, Silver bars, rare coins, family heirlooms, and more.

“Anything people may want to keep in a safety deposit box,” Rebecca Wilder, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Revenue, said.

Almost all of this property is from abandoned safety deposit boxes. Wilder said banks usually hand over the contents of these boxes to the state.

The property then goes in a vault inside the Department of Revenue for safekeeping. The department usually searches for property owners for about three years before putting the property up for auction to make room for more items.

Some items are personal. Photos provided to 12 News show the vault contains a World Series ring, a prehistoric shark's tooth, and even a Purple Heart.

“Those items do pull at your heartstrings,” Wilder said.

Some items, especially those that are more personal, may be kept in the vault for longer than three years.

Once the items get sold, the money goes into a bank account for safekeeping.

“The owners still have 35 years to claim the financial aspect of that,” Wilder said.

The state has more unclaimed money than unclaimed property.

You can see a list of the items here.

“We have approximately $1.8 billion sitting there unclaimed,” Wilder said.

Wilder said most of the money is from tax returns or rebates that never got cashed out or went to the wrong address. How much someone may have unclaimed can vary significantly from person to person.

“Right now, we are looking for someone who may be owed $1.5 million dollars,” Wilder said.

HOW TO SEE YOU'RE MISSING MONEY

Checking is easy. Just go to the department's website and type in your name.



If you have any unclaimed property, you will have to fill out a form to see what you have.

