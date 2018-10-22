PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Education voted Monday 6-4 in favor of using K-12 science standards recommended by Arizona teachers that recognize evolution.

The final vote follows months of controversy after Arizona Superintendent Diane Douglas proposed a rewrite of the state science curriculum that watered down the references to evolution.

Last May, the Arizona teachers who drafted the science standards were shocked when they saw the revision that crossed out the words "evolution" and "evolve."

Douglas has openly stated she supports the teaching of intelligent design, a rebranded form of creationism, in the past.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey weighed in shortly after the education board's rewrite was released in May and said he believed evolution should stay a part of the state's curriculum, while creationism should remain out of science class.

