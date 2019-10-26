A new budget request would bring more than half a million dollars to the Arizona Department of Education to better fund investigations into teacher misconduct allegations.

The Superintendent of Schools, Kathy Hoffman, is asking the state legislature for $556,000 to help the investigative unit handle the mountain of cases they get every year; last year that reached more than 1,200 cases.

The team consists of four investigators who are responsible for background checks, teacher recertification and investigating allegations of teacher misconduct.

But in a budget request, ADE said that “each case takes an average of 24 months to reach a final disposition.”

“During that wait period, people who have allegations pending against them could retain their certification and move to another location or charter school,” said Chris Kotterman, a lobbyist for the Arizona School Boards Association.

The money Hoffman has requested will hire four more investigators and an administrator, doubling the staff of the investigative unit.

Reginald Bolding, a state lawmaker in legislative district 27, supports the increased budget.

“We have to make sure that we are prioritizing our dollars, our money, and in this case, it is ensuring that we have enough investigators to do the job we hired them to do,” Bolding said.

Cases of teacher misconduct have been reported all too often, and some of the higher profile cases have lead to public outcry, demanding investigations are completed more quickly.

“It’s just awareness,” Stefan Swiat, a spokesman for the Department of Education, said. “These are not just cases that are lengthy, but also very disturbing, many of them.”

Kotterman believes the increased staff will ensure the public can trust the teachers at their schools.

“Misconduct accounts for less than 1 percent, but we need to make sure the people who need to be held accountable are held accountable,” Kotterman stated.

The State Board of Education is also working on changing the rules to suspend teachers that are a part of misconduct investigations.

