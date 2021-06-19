Arizona Department of Corrections reinstating in-person visits

ADCRR also announced that a phased reopening of inmate work programs will begin the week of June 6.



The rollout of the work programs will take place over the next two months. All returning inmate crews will be monitored closely in collaboration with Centurion, ADCRR’s contracted medical vendor.



“We recognize the significant challenges and sacrifices that everyone has experienced over the past year and I want to particularly thank Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), for their continued support and timely resources,” said ADCRR Director David Shinn. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we reopen in phases and continue to follow state and CDC guidelines for congregate care settings to protect those in our custody.”