PHOENIX — Three men in northern Arizona, including a father and his teenage son, are facing drug charges after they were allegedly found with hundreds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop this week.

Randall Arrington, William Stevens and Stevens' 17-year-old son were accused of transporting 229 counterfeit oxycodone pills, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Randall Arrington was arrested in northern Arizona for allegedly transporting fentanyl pills, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

William John Stevens, 43, was arrested in northern Arizona for allegedly transporting fentanyl pills, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

The group was stopped Sunday in Prescott after the truck they were in was pulled over for moving violations.

A K9 from the sheriff's office detected an odor that was determined to be a container with marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia.

Arrington, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the stop, was also found to have a suspended driver's license.

The sheriff's office said a baggie with 73 of the blue "M30" pills were found on 50-year-old Arrington, while the 17-year-old was in possession of three more baggies containing 156 pills. Stevens did not have any drugs on his person.

The teenager admitted to hiding the pills and said Arrington had given them to him when they were in Mexico. A sample of the pills tested positive for fentanyl.

Arrington was arrested on charges including transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and promoting prison contraband. The Chino Valley resident is being held without bond at the Camp Verde Detention Center.

Stevens, 43, was charged with transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and intentional child abuse. He is in custody on a $100,000 bond.

The 17-year-old is facing charges for possessing and transporting a narcotic drug.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.