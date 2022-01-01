Arizona court upholds decision to not release COVID records

J.D. Ball of Scottsdale represented himself in the case initially filed in Maricopa County Superior Court in 2020 against the Arizona Department of Health Services.

PHOENIX — An Arizona appellate court has upheld a lower court’s decision to deny a request for medical records related to COVID-19.

The agency had refused to provide Ball with documents he requested concerning the coronavirus outbreak. Ball argued he needed the information for a book he was writing about COVID-19 so he could “source the data” because he believed there “is no public health emergency in the state of Arizona.”

