Arizona couple accused of dumping manufactured home in desert

The couple could face criminal charges for dumping a single-wide manufactured home on a dirt road.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Arizona's deserts have long been used as a dumping ground for unwanted furniture and belongings.

But one couple allegedly took littering to the extreme by discarding an entire home near a remote area of Golden Valley.

According to Mohave County officials, Daniel Gould, 43, and Audree Gould, 37, allegedly dumped a single-wide, manufactured home on a dirt road earlier this year near Shipp Drive.

Detectives were first notified of the dumping site in January and recovered evidence from the scene that allegedly connected the home back to the Goulds.

The couple did not recover the home's wreckage and denied dumping it, officials said.

Volunteers have cleared pieces of the wreckage and the home's shell still needs to be removed.

Mohave County officials have submitted criminal charges against the Goulds to local prosecutors. Littering an item over 300 pounds can be prosecuted in Arizona as a class 6 felony.

Local reports of illegal dumping can be made by calling 928-715-0480 or the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 if someone observes illegal dumping in progress.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.