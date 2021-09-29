Arizona congresswoman Debbie Lesko has gallbladder removed

Lesko plans to recover in Arizona until doctors say she's safe to travel back to Washington.

PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she has undergone successful surgery to remove her gallbladder and won’t return to Washington until she can recover.

She also said Wednesday that her doctors have advised her not to fly for at least 10 days, so she will remain in Arizona to rest and recover.

Lesko previously said doctors recommended she have the surgery after she experienced gastrointestinal problems during the last several weeks.

"Thank you to everyone who has extended prayers and well wishes over the last several days," Lesko said. "I appreciate all of the support I have received during this time.”

A former state legislator, Lesko represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District on the west side of metro Phoenix. She won a special election to the U.S. House in May 2018 to fill a vacancy and in 2020 was re-elected to her second full term.

Arizona Politics