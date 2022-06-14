Northern Arizona communities left without 911 call service after fiber line damaged

Law enforcement leaders said it's not the first time they've dealt with outages related to Frontier Communications, and are wanting to see something done.

PHOENIX — Saturday marked the start of days without 911 call service for Navajo and Apache Counties in Arizona.

The two rural counties in the north-eastern part of the state were left without service after the Navajo County sheriff tells 12 News someone shot a fiber line in a remote part of the county.

On Saturday, Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse said Frontier Communications found a fiber line outside of Woodruff, Ariz. Appeared to have been shot by a shotgun, and the line was damaged further down as well.

“They can see the shotgun pattern on it,” Clouse said.

Frontier Communications is the utility service provider, think phones and internet, for parts of rural areas of Arizona.

“The bad part is is when that fiber optic line gets damaged it not only interrupts public safety lines but interrupted communities in Apache County and communities in Navajo County,” Clouse said.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who shot the line and whether it was done maliciously or not.

So far, Clouse said, no suspects have been identified. And police are asking for tips during the investigation.

Emails sent to Frontier Communications by 12 News asking about this outage and other outages have not been answered.

Even in more rural parts of Arizona, no 911 calls for help are noticed.

“No calls are coming in, all of the sudden it’s eerily quiet,” St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey said.

It’s something Spivey said he’s seen several times over his nearly five years as chief.

“It’s tragic that people have to go through this,” Spivey said.

Spivey said things appear to be back up and running as of Monday afternoon.

In a letter to the Arizona Corporation Commission, Spivey said a child was injured when the 911 calls were down, and her mom had to get her to the hospital.

They added that a man died on the way to the hospital after people couldn’t call 911.

“Had this been working, people wouldn’t have gone through what they did to get treatment at a hospital. Somebody may have lived,” Spivey said.

Spivey said public safety in St. Johns had to take radios home in hopes of hearing any calls that did come in to respond to them.

Not having calls coming in and having residents unable to place calls in emergency situations isn’t new.

“Frontier knew that this critical point would cripple two counties and all first responders or could potentially cause harm to people. And they've done nothing about it except upgrading the wiring or the fiber. There is no redundancy,” Spivey said.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Corporation Commission found Frontier Communications had significant outages lasting hours to days across the parts of the state they serve.

The commission decided frontier communications needed to make plans to improve the system to stop the outages.

A spokesperson for the Arizona Corporation Commission told 12 News that they’re investigating this latest outage, but can’t comment any further on if Frontier Communications is adhering to the directive to improve their system.

“Frontier always has ‘plan a’, ‘plan a’ fails about every six months,” Clouse said. “And then we're just left scrambling for three days. And I don't think they understand the impact that it has on small towns like this.”

The law enforcement leaders now want action.

“We would like to see that they actually provide what we're paying for, in the fact that they have they have more than just one wire,” Clouse said.

As the sheriff and chief want to make sure they can help their community.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about is 911 or the phone lines working,” Spivey said.

