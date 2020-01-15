Gov. Doug Ducey wants to close the 112-year-old state prison in Florence – a prison that’s older than the state itself.

The unanswered question: Where would the nearly 4,000 inmates go?

BACKGROUND

The governor revealed the planned shutdown Monday during his “State of the State” speech.

Florence was the successor to Arizona’s territorial prison in Yuma as the state prison and the site of every execution for a century.

Barrett Marson, a former prisons spokesman, described the main Florence building this way: “Think about the ‘Shawshank Redemption.’”

The prison, which has expanded over the years, is too old to fix, according to the governor’s office.

The closing, Ducey said, “will enhance safety at our remaining facilities and save taxpayers $274 million over the next three years.”

Detention officers at Florence would be moved to the neighboring Eyman prison, beefing up security there.

WHERE WOULD INMATES GO?

The governor’s office says other state prisons and county jails will get some of the inmates. But the state's private prisons – profit-making businesses that we pay – could benefit the most from the shutdown.

Arizona’s private prisons house 20 percent of the inmate population, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections. The Florence prison accounts for an additional 9% of the total population.

DO PRIVATE PRISONS HAVE ROOM?

Not much at the ones the state pays, according to the DOC data. Those seven private prisons have about 300 open beds.

But there are at least a half-dozen other private prisons in Arizona that have contracts with other government agencies, such as the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, owned by CoreCivic.

The 1,900-bed prison contracts for inmates with the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

“They just open up prisons and fill them with whoever they can get from wherever,” said Caroline Isaacs, program director for the American Friends Service Committee in Tucson, and a longtime critic of private prisons.

“If you build it they will come,” Isaacs said.

Companies like CoreCivic, she said, can move inmates to its prisons in other states to make room for inmates here.

WHY COULDN’T STATE PRISONS HOUSE INMATES?

Florence is home to medium- and maximum-security inmates and a 100-bed Death Row. Private prisons don’t accept maximum-security inmates. They would likely be shifted to a state prison, Marson said.

“There aren't that many places to send more violent, high-custody level inmates,” Marson said.

Beyond those inmates, the other state prisons don’t appear to have the capacity to take on the balance of the prisoners.

“It will take some time to manage, and that's why I think they're going to do it over a two- to three-year period,” Marson said.

WOULD COUNTIES TAKE INMATES?

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb says he has room for 800 Florence inmates.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, the largest county jailer in the state, isn't aware of any conversations about transferring inmates to his jails, a spokesperson said.

WHAT FLORENCE IS SAYING

The Town of Florence said it was “startled” by the governor’s announcement:

“We are concerned for our residents, who for so many years have shouldered the burdens and stigmas associated with being called a “prison town.” Without legislative action, resources currently used in the community could dry up and could radically change this historic community and the county seat of the state’s fastest growing county. Preliminary estimates on impact show that the Town could lose up to 3,600 prisoners and hundreds of permanent jobs upon the closure of the facility. The loss of these residents and their associated revenue could equate to a $1.3 million direct impact on Town services (or about 13% of its total state-shared revenue). To a rural community like ours, this is not inconsequential.”

WHAT COMES NEXT?

We’ll get more details on the governor’s plans when he releases his proposed budget for the next fiscal year on Friday.