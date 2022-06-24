Cards QB Kyler Murray reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

“No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women,” Murray tweeted to his followers.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray weighed in Friday on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women. — Kyler Murray (@K1) June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court decision ends nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion and will have long-term consequences for reproductive health.

The consequences for women in Arizona now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned will undoubtedly limit their healthcare options in the state.

One analysis by the data journalism site Stacker concludes Arizona will be impacted more than any other state because of its political climate, its affected population and the average distance to an abortion clinic out-of-state, which would be 247 miles.

Arizona's quarterback still doesn't have the long-term contract extension he's seeking, but was a full-go for one of the Cardinals' final mandatory offseason workouts earlier this month.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft, Murray has been one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks in two seasons in the desert. He's already a two-time Pro Bowler and last season led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Murray is set to earn $5.5 million this season and $29.7 million next year after his fifth-year option was picked up.

