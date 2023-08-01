Arizona Cardinals owner sells Paradise Valley home for $5.3M

The 8,500-square-foot home in Paradise Valley has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill recently sold his Paradise Valley estate for $5.3 million.

Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty announced the sale this week after an offer was made on the luxurious piece of Valley real estate.

The 8,500-square-foot property has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse, a wine room, and a home theatre. The home is situated on a 1.3-acre parcel within walking distance of the Paradise Valley Country Club and positioned at a location that offers stunning views of Camelback Mountain.

"This house was designed with so much attention to detail and sophistication," said Anthony Nicholas, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty Agent who represented the buyers.

Bidwill has been chairman of the Arizona Cardinals since his father's death in October 2019. His grandfather first bought the football team back in the 1930s, when the Cardinals were still based out of Chicago.

Up to Speed

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.