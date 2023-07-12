These Arizona breweries took home awards from US Open Beer Championship

The organization said more than 9,000 beers representing 170 different styles entered the competition.

PHOENIX — Sacred Saguaro and Prickly Pear Wheat sound very Arizona – because they are. And the breweries behind the beverages are now award winners.

Four Arizona breweries took home six medals on Monday from the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship held in Oxford, Ohio.

The organization said more than 9,000 beers representing 170 different styles entered the competition.

The Arizona honorees include Huss Brewing, OHSO, 12 West Brewing and Grand Canyon Brewing which took home three medals.

Winners:

Category 4 – International Pale Ale

GOLD: Smooth Transitions – 12 West Brewing – AZ

SILVER: Monroe’s Hornpipe – Hop Dogma Brewing Company – CA

BRONZE: Mi Vida – Denver Beer Company – CO

Returning today! Smooth Transitions: International Pale Ale brewed with Nelson, Belma, and Cryo Mosaic hops. Coming in... Posted by 12 West Brewing - Barnone, Gilbert on Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Category 86 – Vienna-Style Lager

GOLD: Symphony – Big Ash Brewing Company – OH

SILVER: Adrianna – Alaro Craft Brewery – CA

BRONZE: Sacred Saguaro – Grand Canyon – AZ

Category 96 – American Wheat

GOLD: Redband Tangerine Wheat – No-Li Brewhouse – WA

SILVER: Golden State Wheat – INC82 Brewing – Ca

BRONZE: Kachina Throwback – Grand Canyon – AZ

Category 98 – American Berry/Fruit Beer – Blueberry

GOLD: My Blue Heaven – Grainworks Brewing – OH

SILVER: BlueBeary Ale – Big Bear Brewing Company – FL

BRONZE: Papago Blueberry Wheat – Huss Brewing – AZ

Category 98 – American Berry/Fruit Beer – General/Other

GOLD: Mango Blonde – Lift Bridge Brewery – Minnesota

SILVER: Prickly Pear Wheat – Grand Canyon – AZ

BRONZE: Honeydew Honeysuckle Wheat – Appalachian Mountain Beverage – NC

Category 140 – Tea Beer

GOLD: Hollowpoint – Cartridge Brewing – OH

GOLD: Earl’s Out! – Sanitas Brewing Company – CO

SILVER: Sudoku – OHSO Brewery Gilbert – AZ

BRONZE: Porch Swing – MadTree Brewing – OH

Grand Canyon Brewing opened in 2007 in Williams and has since opened locations across the state.

12 West Brewing opened in 2016 and has locations in Mesa and Gilbert.

Huss Brewing began in 2013 in Tempe and now has two more locations in Phoenix.

OHSO, or the Outrageous Homebrewer’s Social Outpost, has several locations across the Valley.

What is the U.S. Open Beer Championship?

The U.S. Open is an international competition that began in 2009 and became the first beer competition to be held in its own venue, a 6,000-square-foot Amish pole barn on a small farm, according to the organization's website. The barn has a judging area, a serving area, two 450-square-foot coolers, an office and a nano brewery.

Top winners in the U.S. Beer Open:

Toppling Goliath Brewing of Decorah, Iowa, was awarded the 2023 Grand National Champion by winning four gold medals.

Flix Brewhouse in Carmel, Indiana, placed second overall.

Schulz Brau Brewing out of Knoxville, Tennessee, placed third.

