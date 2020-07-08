x
US: Arizona border tunnel appears to be 'most sophisticated in US history'

The tunnel was discovered Tuesday in San Luis, Ariz.
PHOENIX — Authorities say they've found an unfinished tunnel stretching from Mexico to Arizona that appears to be “the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history."

Federal officials said Thursday the tunnel intended for smuggling ran from a Mexican neighborhood to San Luis, Arizona. 

They say it had a ventilation system, water lines, electrical wiring, a rail system and extensive reinforcement. 

Homeland Security Investigations found the tunnel Tuesday. 

Investigators don’t know what exactly the tunnel would have been used for because it was incomplete, but smugglers have been using tunnels to get drugs and people across the border for decades.

This photo provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows a section of an incomplete tunnel intended for smuggling, found stretching from Arizona to Mexico. (Courtesy of ICE via AP)

    

