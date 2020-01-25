Transgender girls and women in Arizona would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their gender identity under a proposed law.

Republican Rep. Nancy Barto introduced the measure on Friday, saying it is intended to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against biological males.

It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities but only to female teams.

Several national women's rights and sports organizations are pushing back, saying the law would mean transgender girls and women are “excluded from participating altogether."

