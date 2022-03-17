Arizona bill could criminalize bad Yelp reviews with malicious intent

Senate Bill 1001 attempts to prosecute bad actors who threaten to post negative online reviews if a business doesn't give them free goods.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Legislature wants to go after online trolls who attempt to extort businesses into offering free goods in order to avoid a bad review on Yelp.

A bill that's been advancing through both chambers would modify Arizona's existing extortion laws to include social media messages as a method criminals can't use for sending threats.

State Sen. Vince Leach, R-Saddlebrooke, introduced the bill and claims it is needed to protect businesses who receive messages threatening to defame them online.

"This is a problem we need to nip in the bud," Leach said Wednesday during a committee meeting.

Senate Bill 1001 passed through the Arizona Senate last month and was authorized by the House Judiciary Committee this week by a 6-4 vote.

Supporters claim the bill is needed to modernize the state's laws to keep up with new tricks schemers deploy to swindle free goods out of businesses.

Jan Newton, who owns a bakery in the East Valley, told the Judiciary Committee she's had experiences involving customers who demand free products or threaten to write a nasty business review online.

"Getting a one-star review can be extremely disastrous to our business," Newton said.

But some lawmakers aren't sure whether the laws need to be changed in order to prosecute these types of extorters.

State Rep. Melody Hernandez, D-Tempe, voted against the bill because it might open the door for punishing citizens who might have a legitimate complaint with a business.

"There are a lot of unanswered questions for me," Hernandez said Wednesday.

The bill could soon move to a full vote on the House floor.

