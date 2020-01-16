PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General has asked the state supreme court to strike down Phoenix’s new rideshare fees at Sky Harbor Airport.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said he believes the City of Phoenix may have violated the state constitution with its new ordinance, which instituted a $4 fee for rideshare companies to pick up and drop off passengers at the airport this year.

The tax rate was set to increase 25 cents each year until it reached $5 for pick-ups and drop-offs by 2024.

Lyft stopped service at the airport this month over the increase, and Uber announced it also planned to stop operations at Sky Harbor.

Brnovich said the city’s decision to increase fees violates Proposition 126, which was passed by voters in 2018.

With the passage of the proposition, the state constitution was amended to prohibit cities from imposing or increasing taxes or fees on a person or business for providing a service in Arizona.

If the Arizona Supreme Court agrees with the attorney general’s office, the new rideshare fees will be void.

