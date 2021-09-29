Arizona AG asking Supreme Court to take over case that ruled mask mandate ban unconstitutional

Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed an appeal to uphold four bills that were also shot down in the ruling of the state's attempted ban on mask mandates.

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is continuing with his vow to defend legislation included in the state budget bill, which was shot down by a Maricopa County judge on Monday.

Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled the ban on certain COVID-19 mitigation measures, including mask mandates, violated the so-called "single-subject rule" for legislation, by being inserted into a state budget bill.

The same day of the ruling, Brnovich said his office would appeal the decision.

On Wednesday, the AG's office announced an appeal was filed at the Arizona Supreme Court. Brnovich's office said it is petitioning for the lawsuit against the mandate ban, which was filed by the Arizona School Boards Association, to be transferred to the Supreme Court.

Brnovich is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to uphold four budget-related bills that were tossed out along with dozens of other pending laws in the mask mandate ban ruling.

"I will continue to defend laws passed by our state legislature and uphold the will of Arizona families," Brnovich said in a news release.

Cooper's ruling voids dozens of other pending laws that were crammed into budget bills, including;

A ban on teaching "critical race theory," which called for $5,000 penalties for school districts and the loss of a teaching certificate.

A ban on COVID-19 mitigation strategies by universities and community colleges. This would have codified Ducey's executive order blocking Arizona State University's COVID plan for the new school year - either get vaccinated or get tested regularly.

The 55-page "budget procedures" bill that was stuffed with changes to election law, some of them inspired by Senate Republicans' election review, several others designed to usurp authority from Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The AG's office is also attempting to appeal a Federal District judge's decision to strike down portions of Arizona's pro-life law.

Arizona Politics