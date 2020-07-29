Arizona among 23 states impacted by 'rapidly growing' salmonella outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said "a specific food item, grocery store, or restaurant chain has not been identified as the source of infections."

A "rapidly growing" salmonella outbreak has officially hit Arizona, and officials do not know where it has stemmed from.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 212 reported cases of salmonella in 23 states, including Arizona, as of Wednesday.

Thirty-one people nationwide have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

In Arizona specifically, there are 13 reported cases of salmonella.

The department stressed that illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported. That time is an average of two to four weeks.

It is also not recommending that consumers avoid any particular food at this time, or that restaurants and retailers should avoid serving or selling any particular food.

The earliest cases from this outbreak go back to July 10, when the CDC identified an outbreak of 13 salmonella infections in three states.

The investigation is ongoing.

Here are the symptoms of a salmonella illness, according to the CDC:

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.

Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

For more information, see Symptoms of Salmonella Infection.

Here are four steps you can take to help prevent salmonella infection, according to the CDC:

Clean: Wash your hands and surfaces often, and wash fruits and vegetables before eating, cutting, or peeling.

Separate: Keep food that won’t be cooked before it is eaten, such as fresh fruit, salads, and deli meats, away from raw meat, poultry, and seafood.

Cook: To a temperature high enough to kill germsexternal icon.

Chill: Refrigerate perishable foods within 2 hours; 1 hour if it’s 90°F or hotter outside.