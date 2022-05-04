Arizona court issues first execution warrant in 8 years for ASU student's killer

The Arizona Supreme Court has issued an execution warrant for Clarence Dixon, a man convicted of murdering a 21-year-old ASU student more than 40 years ago.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that the Arizona Supreme Court has issued an execution warrant for Clarence Dixon, a man convicted of murdering a 21-year-old ASU student more than 40 years ago.

This is the first execution warrant issued in Arizona in approximately eight years. The last time Arizona carried out an execution was in 2014 when convicted murderer Joseph Wood died by lethal injection.

Officials said on Jan. 7, 1978, 21-year-old Deana Bowdoin was raped, strangled, and stabbed to death in her Tempe apartment. Police couldn’t find her killer and the investigation went cold.

About 20 years later, a Tempe police detective re-opened the case and, with the technological advancement of DNA profiling, was able to identify the suspect as Clarence Dixon.

Officials said Dixon was already serving a life sentence for a 1986 sexual assault conviction. Dixon was indicted for Bowdoin’s murder in 2002. A jury found Dixon guilty and sentenced him to death. Dixon has since exhausted all of his appeals.



The execution is set for May 10, officials said. Arizona law allows Dixon to die by either lethal injection or gas because he murdered his victim before Nov. 23, 1992.



Currently, there are more than 100 inmates on Arizona’s death row, and approximately 20 have exhausted all appeals. Many of their crimes go back to the 1970s and early 1980s.

